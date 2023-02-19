Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

SMAR stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

