Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

