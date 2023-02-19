Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $84,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $94,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DRH stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.