Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 319,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.