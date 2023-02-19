Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $414,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.