Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $424,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spire were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SR opened at $72.92 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

