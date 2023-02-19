Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $435,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

