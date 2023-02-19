Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

