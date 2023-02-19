Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $458,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 97,180 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

