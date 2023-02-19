Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $469,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOX were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,854,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 4,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

