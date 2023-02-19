Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $489,000 Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everi were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everi by 60.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Everi by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 11.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Stock Up 1.5 %

About Everi

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

