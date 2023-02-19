Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $511,000 Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

