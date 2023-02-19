Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Price Performance

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE R opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.