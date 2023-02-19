Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.