Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CBU opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

