Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,546,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NSP opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.32. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

