Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

