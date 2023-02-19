Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $46.68 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.