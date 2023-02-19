Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.