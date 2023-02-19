Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $554,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.