Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,217 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

