Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,368 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ChampionX by 45.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 66.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChampionX Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,223 shares of company stock worth $4,540,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.09 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

