Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,558 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

