Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,845 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Shares of GO opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

