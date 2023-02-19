Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

