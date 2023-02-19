Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at $859,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

CHPT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.