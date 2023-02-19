Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

UE stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Urban Edge Properties

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.