Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ziff Davis Company Profile

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

