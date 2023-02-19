Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Activity

Energy Fuels Price Performance

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.