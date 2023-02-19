Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock worth $47,166,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of BYD opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.