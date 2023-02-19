Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

