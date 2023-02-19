Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,090 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,030,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,445,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 393,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,568,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

