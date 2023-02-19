Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,902 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackLine Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $71.72 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

