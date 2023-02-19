Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 552,236 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 552,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

