Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,801 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $79.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

