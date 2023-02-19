Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 800,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

