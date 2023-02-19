Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in NetEase by 22.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 64,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NetEase by 13.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $951,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 26.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

