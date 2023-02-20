141,428 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $28,921,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.