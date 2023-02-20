1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CAO Vikas Agarwal Sells 2,117 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %

ONEM opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.