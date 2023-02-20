1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CAO Vikas Agarwal Sells 2,117 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
1Life Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %
ONEM opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
