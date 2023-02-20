2,854 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $209.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

