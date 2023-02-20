34,788 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

