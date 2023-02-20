35,481 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.