4,576 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after buying an additional 645,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

