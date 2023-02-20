83,304 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

