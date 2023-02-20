Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 826.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,252 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 841,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 685,171 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 75.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 569,856 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after purchasing an additional 563,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

