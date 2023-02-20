Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $48,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1,955.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

