Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 769,857 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $25,374,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after buying an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $49.09 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.