Alison Sasser Sells 162 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 162 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $17,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $173,341.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $109.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

