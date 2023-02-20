Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Andersons were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 115.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.