Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 631.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,738 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 480,099 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $281,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $425,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

